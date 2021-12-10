Atwoli tells off Ruto, says era of wheelbarrows is over

Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli has for the umpteenth time fired a salvo at Deputy President William Ruto over the much-publicized bottom-up economic ideology.

Speaking during the Azimio la Umoja convention at Kasarani, Nairobi, the fierce trade unionist scoffed at Ruto’s promotion of ‘wheelbarrow’ as an economic empowerment tool. He termed the hustler’s movement a mockery even as he maintained that Kenyans need decent jobs.

He said the youth who hold the key to unlocking the economy should not be misled by the ideology which he termed as demeaning. To the DP, the COTU boss said the era of wheelbarrow is over.

Atwoli pledged to rally workers in supporting the ODM leader Raila Odinga whom he described as the only leader who had the interest of workers at heart and was committed to protecting them.

“In the history of Kenya, this is the first political organization to invite workers in such a big meeting. We will support you (Raila) because you support decent jobs and are willing to protect them. We support you because you are the only one who knows this is not the era of wheelbarrow” he told the ecstatic crowd.

He emphasized the role played by the labour movement in the attainment of independence the world over.

“I have told you a lot and I have been around for some time, I thank you because your eyes have been opened… as a union we will always be at the front line of positive democratic change,” he said.

Amid applause, Atwoli acknowledged the presence of KANU leader Gideon Moi and went ahead to ask him to quit the One Kenya Alliance and join Raila’s winning team.

Moi is, so far, the only OKA principal to attend the convention.