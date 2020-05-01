Atwoli wants SRC disbanded for continued interference with CBAs

The Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli now wants the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) disbanded.

Atwoli said that SRC commissioners had deliberately continued to interfere with all Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs).

Speaking during this year’s Labour Day celebrations at State House Nairobi, the COTU boss was however optimistic that through the Building Bridges Initiative, SRC will be disbanded.

” We have an enemy in this country known as SRC. The commissioner has deliberately continued to interfere with all collective bargaining agreements. We are optimistic that through the BBI initiative, SRC will be disbanded.”

” We are alive to the agenda we had prior to this pandemic, and it must succeed for our prosperity as a nation. As trade unions & workers, we have submitted our memorandum to the BBI team proposing a change in our governance structure.”He addded.

On the ongoing fight against COVID-19, Atwoli paid special thanks to medical personnel; doctors, nurses, clinical officers, laboratory technicians and cleaners who have been in the forefront in the fight against the epidemic.

“Special thanks to medical personnel; doctors, nurses, clinical officers, laboratory technicians & cleaners. We also thank police officers for the commendable job they are doing on our roads and all other workers putting their lives on the line. No doubt as a country, just like the rest of the world, we expect economic meltdown that will see a slow performance in the world economy. Kenyan workers are hardworking people and are prepared to rebuild the economy after this pandemic.”

He also thanked employers who have kept their employees in full employment despite the pandemic and also those who have entered into separate agreements with their unions to ensure no worker loses employment.

” I thank those employers who have kept their employees in full employment despite the pandemic and those who have entered into separate agreement with their unions to ensure no worker loses employment. The only problem is on pay cuts.”