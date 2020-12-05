Atwoli wants those accused of looting at NHIF prosecuted

Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli wants the offices of the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) to hasten the investigation and prosecution of those accused of looting at the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

The slow pace at which the cases are being handled according to Atwoli is worrying. He said names of those allegedly accused of looting at NHIF have already been given to the two offices but nothing seems to be happening.

He has threatened to name those behind the looting saying the organization has lost million of shillings.

At the same time, Atwoli asked DP Ruto to stop misleading Kenyans on n the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Atwoli said the DP’s opposition to the document was a sign of poor leadership asking him to forge ahead with a no campaign.

Atwoli said the signatures appended on the document so far was a sign that Kenyans were in support of the proposed changes to the constitution adding that once it is subjected to a referendum the yes team will get a resounding win.

Ruto and his allies who are opposed to the changes, he said were creating unnecessary confusion in an initiative which enjoys overwhelming support from Kenyans.

“As a leader you must give guidance and accept other people’s opinions and not just oppose everything that is put on the table,” he said.

Speaking at Tom Mboya Labour College in Kisumu on Friday, Atwoli said the BBI bill contained many gains that will steer the country to economic stability urging workers and Kenyans at large to support it.

Through the BBI, he said post-election violence that has been witnessed in the country during successive elections will be a thing of the past once the bill is passed.

The notion that the document was creating positions for a few individuals, he said, was untrue adding that the proposed seats will ensure that all candidates have space in the new dispensation.

“There will be no losers because even the presidential candidate who comes second in the elections will have an office as the leader of opposition,” he said.

Constitutions worldwide, he said are written or amended with certain interests in mind adding that those who are sitting on the fence while the changes are being made should not complain when their interests are not factored.

Atwoli who held a meeting with secretary generals from different trade unions allied to COTU said the BBI has safeguarded the interests of all workers in the country.