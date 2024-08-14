Atwoli warns CS Mbadi against implementing IMF conditions blindly

"We call upon the new National Treasury Cabinet Secretary to approach IMF conditionalities cautiously and with a deep understanding of their potential impact on ordinary Kenyans." -Francis Atwoli, COTU (K) SG

The Central Organization of Trade Unions (Kenya), COTU (K) has urged newly appointed Treasury Cabinet Secretary to critically assess conditions by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) before implementation.

In a statement issued Wednesday, COTU (K) Secretary General Francis Atwoli underscored the consequences of blindly following IMF directives, noting that such measures have often had adverse effects on both the citizenry and workers

“It is the position of COTU (K) that if the new National Treasury Cabinet Secretary adopts a rigid approach and implements 100% of the IMF’s economic and finance adjustments advice, then such an approach will not succeed,” said Atwoli.

“IMF conditionalities often involve measures that place undue financial strain on the citizenry, primarily through increased taxation and the so called austerity measures. These actions not only lead to social unrest but also trigger widespread demonstrations as citizens grapple with the negative impacts on their livelihoods,” he added.

Atwoli argued that without tailoring the IMF’s advice to the local contexts and needs, Kenya risks plunging into economic turmoil and widespread demonstrations.

He called on CS Mbadi to avoid measures that would exacerbate the tax burden on Kenyans and potentially trigger social unrest.

“We call upon the new National Treasury Cabinet Secretary to approach IMF conditionalities cautiously and with a deep understanding of their potential impact on ordinary Kenyans. In fact, the far we stay away from the IMF and its accomplices, the better for this country,” said Atwoli.

Atwoli further reaffirmed COTU-(K)’s commitment to advocating for policies that promote economic stability while ensuring the protection of workers’ rights and the welfare of all Kenyans.