AU appoints high-level panel on resolution of conflict in Sudan

The African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat has appointed a high-level panel on the resolution of the conflict in Sudan.

According to a statement, the appointment, will take effect immediately and is in line with the conclusion of the AU Peace and Security Council through communique PSC/MIN/COMM. 1185 (2023) and in furtherance of the AU’s mandate and determination to entrench peace and stability on the Continent.

The three include; the AU High Representative for Silencing the Guns Dr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas has been appointed as the Chair, Dr. Speciosa Wandira-Kazibwe who is a former Vice President of Uganda will be a member as well as Former Special Representative of the Chairperson of the Commission (SRCC) to Somalia and Head of AMISOM/ATMIS Amb. Francisco Madeira.

Faki says the members of the AU High-Level Panel will work with all the Sudanese stakeholders: all civilian forces, military belligerents and regional and global actors including IGAD, UN, League of Arab States, to ensure an all-inclusive process towards the swift restoration of peace, constitutional order and stability in Sudan.

While thanking the eminent personalities for accepting to serve the African Union the Chairperson calls on all Sudanese stakeholders and the international community to extend the necessary cooperation and support to the Panel members towards a successful execution of their mandate.