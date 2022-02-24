AU calls for ceasefire in Russia-Ukraine matter

African Union has urged Russia and Ukraine to establish an immediate ceasefire and open political negotiations without delay, under the auspices of the United Nations, in order to preserve the world from the consequences of planetary conflict.

In a statement from Chair of the African Union, President Macky Sall and Chairperson of the AU Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat, the two leaders called for a truce noting that it is in the interests of peace and stability in international relations in service of all the peoples of the world.

President Sall, and Mahamat, expressed their extreme concern at a situation they termed very serious and dangerous created in Ukraine.

They have called on Russian and any other regional or international actor to imperatively respect international law, the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of Ukraine.