AU calls for restraint and dialogue on the Kenya-Somalia border crisis

The African Union has called for restraint and dialogue in conformity with the Intergovernmental Authority for Development (IGAD) led process amid the growing tensions on the Kenya-Somalia border.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat said that he was keenly following the developments on the Kenya-Somalia border with concern and asked both parties to exercise restraint and engage in dialogue.

“I’m following the tensions on the borders with concern and I urge the two neighbours to exercise restraint and engage in dialogue in conformity with the IGAD led process,” he said.

He added that peace on the Kenya-Somalia border was vital to the regions stability.

On Monday, Kenya wrote to the African Union over renewed fighting in the town of Bula Hawa, in the Northern of Gedo region, southwestern Somalia.

In a diplomatic note Kenya warned if the insurgency that has persisted for months continues, it will result into a humanitarian crisis and a massive influx of refugees across the Kenyan border.

“Kenya’s primary concern is that the renewed fighting engenders large-scale displacement of civilians inside Somalia and increasingly generates large numbers of refugees and asylum seekers to Kenya, therefore aggravating the already dire humanitarian situation in Somalia and in the refugee camps in Kenya” said the Foreign Affairs office in a release.

The fighting, which has intermittently taken place over several months since the beginning of 2020, pits the Somali National Army against regional forces from the Jubaland State of Somalia.

Similarly, Kenya is concerned that if the fighting continues unabated, the situation could further destabilize the region, complicating the security situation and reverse gains made in the fight against terrorism.