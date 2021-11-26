AU, China celebrate completion of Phase 1 of new Africa CDC HQ

The African Union (AU) and China held a ceremony to celebrate another milestone in the construction of Africa’s new Center for Disease and Control (Africa CDC).

Friday’s event marks the completion of Phase 1 or 45% of the project with full completion expected in 2022.

The topping-out ceremony for the new building took place in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa. The construction is a partnership between the AU and the People’s Republic of China.

The head of the Chinese Mission to the AU Liu Yuxi said the close coordination between Chinese and the AU Commission teams enabled the project to move with speed.

“The smooth progress of the project perfectly illustrates the friendly and cooperative spirit of brotherhood between China and Africa and will make great contributions to strengthening pandemic prevention and control in Africa,” said Liu

Noting that the Africa CDC future HQ is a vivid manifestation of beneficial and practical work for the African people, Liu stressed that China will proceed to try its utmost to assist African countries in responding to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and restoring economic and social development.

“China and Africa are close friends, reliable partners, and good brothers. As we speak, the COVID-19 pandemic is still wreaking havoc across the globe. However, it cannot prevent China-Africa cooperation from growing in depth and substance,” he added.

Amira El Fadil, AU Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs, and Social Development, dubbed the landmark project the latest manifestation of the ever-blossoming and long-standing China-Africa ties.

“While celebrating our success in reaching 45 percent of the total project completion within an impressive record of 348 days, the African Union would like to express its sincere appreciation to the government of the People’s Republic of China for funding of the whole project,” the AU Commissioner said.

He extended special thanks to the Chinese teams and local workers who he said devoted days and nights to craft the magnificent structure.

The project, featuring modern offices, high-end laboratories, and accessories, is being constructed on nine hectares of land with a total building area of 23,570 square meters and is expected to be completed within 25 months.

Senior officials from the AU Commission and the Africa CDC, representatives of African countries, diplomats from the Chinese mission to the AU, and other dignitaries were present.

The multi-building facility, which is under construction by the Chinese construction giant — China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) – is part of the health care initiative adopted at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Beijing Summit.

Africa, which has long been suffering from various infectious diseases, particularly the recurrent Ebola outbreaks and the raging COVID-19 pandemic, is in urgent need to improve its disease control system, in which the timely completion of the future Africa CDC project is expected to inject much-needed momentum.

Upon completion, it is expected that the facility will enable the AU’s specialized healthcare agency to better play its role of coordination, mobilization, and emergency management in public health, eventually helping realize Africa’s new public health order, with better healthcare delivery across the continent.