The joint African Union and COMESA short term observers mission to the August 9th general election has been called on to apply strict neutrality and objectivity in adherence to both local and international elections code of conduct as they execute their electoral mandate.

The joint mission’s head Sierra Leone former president Ernest Bai Koroma officially launched the mission at a Nairobi hotel where he said the numerous developments in elections observation have gone a long way in ensuring their task is efficiently done.

The AU-COMESA joint election observer mission to the 2022 General Elections will undergo three day orientation and briefing kicks-off to familiarize observers w/ election observation techniques to ensure standardized collection of information on the elections.

The AU-COMESA launch a Joint Election Observer Mission with the objectives to assess the conduct of the General Elections as part of the AU-COMESA mandates to promote democracy in Africa in line with their overall vision of a peaceful, prosperous and integrated Africa.

During the launch recognised Kenya as a vital trading partner in the region even as stakeholders noted how important it is for the country to have peaceful elections and a smooth transition to the next administration.

The three day engagement will help the observers learn and make an independent, objective and impartial observation of the electoral process.