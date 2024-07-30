AU roots for equal education opportunities for women, girls

The African Union has rallied member states to guarantee equal opportunity and access to education and training for women and girls.

The Union in a statement ahead of Africa’s Women’s Day to be marked tomorrow Wednesday, July 31, urged African governments to secure the rights of African women and girls to quality education.

It further called for the elimination of stereotypes in textbooks, syllabuses and the media, that perpetuate discrimination.

“Member states commit to guarantee equal opportunity and access in education and training. This includes the elimination of stereotypes in textbooks, syllabuses and the media, that perpetuate discrimination” AU stated.

This year, the commemorative activities will focus on the theme, “ Invest in Education: Securing the future of women and girls in Africa.”

The theme is aligned with the African Union theme for the year “Educate and Skill Africa for the 21st Century”.

The Maputo Protocol on the Rights of Women in Africa, adopted in 2003, guarantees women the right to education and training at all levels and in all disciplines.

Explainer on the MAPUTO PROTOCOL

Maputo Protocol also calls for the protection of women, especially the girl-child from all forms of abuse, including sexual harassment in schools and other educational institutions and the provision of access to counselling and rehabilitation services to women who suffer abuses and sexual harassment as well as the integration of gender sensitisation and human rights education at education curricula including teacher training.

The Protocol underscores the importance of promoting literacy among women, particularly in the fields of science and technology and the enrolment and retention of girls in schools and other training institutions.