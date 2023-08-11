AU supports of 10 August 2023 ECOWAS decisions on Niger

The African Union has called on the military authorities to urgently halt the escalation of relations with the regional organization ECOWAS, including the cessation of the continued sequestration of President Bazoum in worryingly poor conditions.

In a statement, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat has said such treatment of a democratically elected president through a regular electoral process is unacceptable.

Further he has called for the immediate release of President Bazoum and all members of his family and government who are illegally detained with him.

Their detention flies in the face of Nigerien law and the founding principles of the AU and ECOWAS.

Consequently, Faki expressed support for the decisions adopted by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on anti-constitutional change in Niger.

The Chairperson has also called on the entire international community to unite efforts to save the moral and physical integrity of President Mohamed Bazoum.