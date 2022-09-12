AU welcomes call by Tigray for peaceful resolution of Ethiopian conflict

The African Union (AU) has welcomed the announcement by the Regional Government of Tigray of its commitment for a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

In a statement, The Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat also lauded Tigray´s willingness to participate in an African Union-led peace process.

He underscored the positive development as a unique opportunity towards the restoration of peace in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

In this regard, the Chairperson particularly commended the regional government of Tigray for its readiness to engage in negotiations, in line with a similar call made by the Federal Government of Ethiopia.

Faki has further urged both Parties to urgently work towards an immediate ceasefire, engage in direct talks, in an AU-led process that is inclusive of mutually agreed international partners.

He reiterated the AU’s avowed longstanding and continued commitment towards a robust and credible peace process, founded on the commendable political courage displayed by both parties, which without delay, should help in delivering on the legitimate aspirations and supreme interests of all Ethiopians for peace, stability and sustainable development.

The Chairperson called on the international community to strengthen support to the ongoing AU-led peace process.

I received the US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Amb Mike Hammer at Africa House today. We agreed on the need for international partners to support the AU-led process with the Parties to end the conflict in #Ethiopia. pic.twitter.com/us5zLPA7EM — Moussa Faki Mahamat (@AUC_MoussaFaki) September 10, 2022