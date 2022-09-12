AU welcomes call by Tigray for peaceful resolution of Ethiopian conflict

The African Union (AU) has welcomed the announcement by the Regional Government of Tigray of its commitment for a peaceful resolution of the conflict.
In a statement, The Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat also lauded Tigray´s willingness to participate in an African Union-led peace process.
He underscored the positive development as a unique opportunity towards the restoration of peace in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.
In this regard, the Chairperson particularly commended the regional government of Tigray for its readiness to engage in negotiations, in line with a similar call made by the Federal Government of Ethiopia.
Faki has further urged both Parties to urgently work towards an immediate ceasefire, engage in direct talks, in an AU-led process that is inclusive of mutually agreed international partners.
He reiterated the AU’s avowed longstanding and continued commitment towards a robust and credible peace process, founded on the commendable political courage displayed by both parties, which without delay, should help in delivering on the legitimate aspirations and supreme interests of all Ethiopians for peace, stability and sustainable development.
The Chairperson called on the international community to strengthen support to the ongoing AU-led peace process.
I received the US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Amb Mike Hammer at Africa House today. We agreed on the need for international partners to support the AU-led process with the Parties to end the conflict in #Ethiopia. pic.twitter.com/us5zLPA7EM
— Moussa Faki Mahamat (@AUC_MoussaFaki) September 10, 2022
In March AU chair had called on the AU High Representative for the Horn of Africa, Olusegun Obasanjo, former President of Nigeria, to continue his strong efforts working closely with the parties and stakeholders towards the swift resolution of the conflict.
Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) had until now opposed the role of the AU’s Horn of Africa envoy Olusegun Obasanjo.
Faki announced that Obasanjo’s mandate would be extended reiterating his full confidence in him and encouraging his to continue engagement with both parties.
I received the AU High Rep for the Horn, H.E. President Olusegun Obasanjo whose mandate has been extended.I reiterated my full confidence in him & encouraged his continued engagement with both parties & intl actors to work towards peace & reconciliation in Ethiopia & the region. pic.twitter.com/BOU1ZNqs7u
— Moussa Faki Mahamat (@AUC_MoussaFaki) September 10, 2022
Fighting has raged in northern Ethiopia since hostilities resumed on August 24, with both sides accusing the other of firing first and breaking a March truce.
The combat first broke out around Tigray’s southeastern border, but has since spread along to areas west and north of the initial clashes, with the TPLF accusing Ethiopian and Eritrean forces of launching a massive joint offensive on September 1.
The March truce had allowed aid convoys to travel to Tigray’s capital Mekelle for the first time since mid-December.
While welcoming the Declaration of an indefinite Humanitarian Truce by the Government of Ethiopia over the Tigray region in AU chairperson said it would expedite the provision of much-needed humanitarian aid to people in need in the region plagued by conflict.
Faki further welcomed the announcement by the Regional Government of Tigray committing to observe the said humanitarian truce and also welcomed its declaration of an immediate cessation of hostilities.
The Chairperson called the donor community and humanitarian agencies to redouble their efforts to alleviate the dire humanitarian situation in Tigray and all affected regions, including Amhara and Afar regions.
Faki in the statement noted that he continues to advocate for a negotiated permanent comprehensive ceasefire, and for parties to engage in dialogue towards this goal.