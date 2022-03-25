AU welcomes declaration of truce by Ethiopia in Tigray region

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC) Moussa Faki Mahamat has welcomed the Declaration of an indefinite Humanitarian Truce by the Government of Ethiopia over the Tigray region.

The AUC chairperson says this will expedite the provision of much-needed humanitarian aid to people in need in the region plagued by conflict.

Faki further welcomed the announcement by the Regional Government of Tigray committing to observe the said humanitarian truce and also welcomes its declaration of an immediate cessation of hostilities.

“The Chairperson calls the donor community and humanitarian agencies to redouble their efforts to alleviate the dire humanitarian situation in Tigray and all affected regions, including Amhara and Afar regions.” Said a statement from his office Friday

It adds that “the Chairperson reiterates the call for all partners to scale up humanitarian relief efforts in order to reach all those in need.”

Faki in the statement noted that he continues to advocate for a negotiated permanent comprehensive ceasefire, and for parties to engage in dialogue towards this goal.

He has called on the AU High Representative for the Horn of Africa, H.E Olusegun Obasanjo, former President of Nigeria, to continue his strong efforts working closely with the parties and stakeholders towards the swift resolution of the conflict.