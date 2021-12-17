Aubameyang is not available for Leeds game – Mikel Arteta

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not available for Arsenal’s Premier League match at Leeds on Saturday, says manager Mikel Arteta.

Aubameyang, who was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy after a disciplinary breach, has been dropped for the previous two matches and Arteta was unable to shed any light on when he may return.

The Arsenal boss was able to confirm that the Gabon striker would be sitting out Saturday’s trip to Leeds but otherwise remained tight-lipped on the situation.

“No he’s not available for selection,” said Arteta, who batted away questions on Aubameyang’s future.

Asked how he had coped with the fallout of taking the armband from Aubameyang, Arteta said: “Every time that you are sitting here, you have some challenges.

The striker, 32, has not had a great start to the season, scoring just four goals in his first 14 Premier League appearances.

He has missed their last two games – a 3-0 win over Southampton (11 December) and a 2-0 victory over West Ham (15 December) – owing to a disciplinary breach.

The former Borussia Dortmund forward went to France to bring his mother back to England but arrived back late and was punished by Arteta, who removed him from selection and stripped him of the Arsenal captaincy this week.

Arsenal’s game against Leeds is one of only five Premier League fixtures slated to go ahead after rising transmissions of COVID-19 cases.