AUC Chair Moussa Faki condemns detention of Mali President

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat has strongly condemns the forced detention of the President of Mali Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, the Prime Minister and other members of the Malian Government and calls for their immediate release.

In a statement Faki has rejected any attempt at the unconstitutional change of government in Mali and is calling on the mutineers to cease all recourse to violence.

“The Chairperson strongly rejects any attempt at the unconstitutional change of government in Mali and calls on the mutineers to cease all recourse to violence, and calls for the respect of the country’s institutions,” read the statement.

He further called on the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the United Nations and the entire international community to combine efforts to oppose any use of force as a means to end the political crisis in Mali.