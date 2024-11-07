AUC Chairmanship: Raila to unveil vision for Africa in Addis Ababa on Friday

AUC Chairmanship: Raila to unveil vision for Africa in Addis Ababa on...

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Kenya’s candidate for Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), will officially unveil his vision and priorities for the AU at a high-profile event in Addis Ababa on Friday.

The presentation is scheduled to take place from 5:00PM to 9:00PM at the AU Multipurpose Hall.

The event will bring together representatives from African Union member states, regional economic communities, business leaders, youth, women’s representatives, and civil society organisations.

This follows the official launch of Raila’s candidacy by President William Ruto in August 2024, which received backing from East African Community leaders.

Raila’s priorities include economic transformation, enhancing intra-African trade and infrastructure, financial independence, gender equity and equality, agricultural transformation, climate action, harnessing youth potential, continental integration, digital transformation, and peace and security for the region.

The session will also provide a detailed roadmap for addressing Africa’s most urgent challenges while capitalising on the continent’s growing opportunities in line with the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

Raila will later engage with the media during a luncheon on November 9 at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Addis Ababa, where he will further discuss his plans and vision for the African Union’s future.