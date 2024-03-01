AUC job will not alienate me from Kenyan politics, Raila Odinga says

Azimio leader Raila Odinga has reiterated that the Africa Union Commission chairmanship will not alienate him from the Kenyan political scene, adding that he will still be available to serve Kenyans in case he succeeds in his quest.

Raila said that his bid for the job should not be taken as a plan to abandon his supporters and as a soft landing that will remove him from the local politics.

He was speaking at Bar Kalare Primary School grounds in Gem Constituency Siaya County where he graced an agricultural exhibition.

The former prime minister at the same time accused the government of trying to claw back devolution gains through introduction of bills in parliament to take back some functions to the national government.

He called on the government to review and fold up some of the parastatals such as the Kenya Rural Roads Authority and the Kenya Urban Roads Authority whose functions, he said, should be transferred to the counties.

Siaya Governor James Orengo said that assuming responsibilities of the continental body outfit will not render the former premier unfit to join the political fray, and gave an example of former United Nations secretary, Kurt Waldheim for led the global outfit for two terms and later went ahead to become the president of Austria.

Orengo expressed concern that the Kenyan parliament was allegedly being used to kill the devolution and urged parliamentarians to only support bills that would help Kenyans and strengthen devolution.

The National Assembly minority leader, Opiyo Wandayi called for the total devolution of agricultural functions saying it was a pity that whereas the constitution allocated only agricultural policy functions to the national government, the bulk of the money was still being held by the central government instead of being passed down to the counties.

The occasion was also addressed by the ODM national chairman, John Mbadi and the Roots party leader, Prof. George Wajackoya among others