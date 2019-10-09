‘Amazing Voices’ is a singing competition set to premiere in 2020 by Old Mutual

In the just concluded hit show East Africa’s got talent, Ugandan siblings Esther and Ezekiel Mutesasira were crowned winners of the first edition of East Africa’s Got Talent in a contest that drew participation from four regional countries.

On 12 January 2020, a Kenyan musical group stands to win KSh 10 million ($100,000) at Old Mutual’s Amazing voices, a pan-African singing competition to be aired on DStv and GOtv.

Auditions for the 2020 singing competition are currently ongoing. Auditions are currently ongoing in Mombasa since 8th and will end on 9th October at the Reef Hotel and will take place in Nairobi from 11th to 12th October at the UAP Old Mutual Offices, Upper Hill.

The singing competition will feature contestants from Ghana, Kenya, South Africa and Zimbabwe squaring off against each other for the grand prize. Competitors will be drawn from nine African cities – Accra, Kumasi, Mombasa, Nairobi, Bulawayo, Harare, Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg.

The talent search reality show will run for 13 weeks until 5 April 2020 with auditions in Mombasa and Nairobi taking place this week.

The show will seek to unearth unsigned talent across three genres – gospel, pop and rhythm and blues (R&B) with Amazing Voices.

Judges will be selected from each of the four countries selecting three groups from each genre after mass auditions. Sanaipei Tande (Musician) and one of Kenya’s leading jazz vocalist Kavutha Mwanzia-Asiyo have been named the Kenyan judges for the auditions.

“UAP Old Mutual is excited to be the title sponsor for a show we believe will bring Africa together in a unique and uplifting way. We believe that music is a universal language which is why it forms the basis of our businesses strategic sponsorship focus. Now, more than ever, we believe that the continent is ready for the unifying experience and amplification of talent we know Amazing Voices is going to deliver,” says Carol Kipsanai, Group Head of Marketing and Communications at UAP Old Mutual.

The show will be broadcast on Mzansi Magic, Mzansi Wethu, Africa Magic, Maisha Magic East and Zambezi Magic at 18:00 Kenyan time and 17:00 South African time.

