Auditor General urges parliament expedite approval of performance audits

Auditor General Nancy Gathungu is calling on parliament to expedite debate on submitted performance audits to pave way for implementation of its recommendations.

Speaking during the launch of the 2021-2026 Office of the Auditor General’s Strategic Plan, Gathungu decried delays and inadequate funding that are hampering effective service delivery by the Auditor General’s office.

In the 2017-2021 Strategic Plan for the Office of the Auditor General, inadequate funding and budgetary constraint are listed as operational risks.

Gathungu called on parliament to expedite debate on submitted performance audits to pave way for implementation of recommendations, noting that delays were compromising the oversight mandate.

Section 20 of the Public Audit Act of 2015 requires that the accounting officer in the Office of the Auditor General submit the budget estimates to the Cabinet Secretary, National Treasury for review and submission to the National Assembly; while article 249 of the constitution requires the involvement of Parliament to allocate adequate funds for the Auditor General to perform its functions.

The strategic plan acknowledges four key expectations among Kenyans which include providing assurance that public resources are accounted for and utilized for citizens’ benefit, providing timely and user-friendly audit reports, making audit reports publicly available and easy to access, as well as focusing on audit areas that are of significant impact.