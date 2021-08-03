August marks cessation of cold season

The month of August marks the cessation of the cold season over the Highlands East of the Rift Valley including Nairobi County.

Maximum temperatures are expected to range between 20 and 24 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperatures will range between 7 and 13 degrees Celsius.

Slightly warmer than average temperatures are expected over much of the Lake Victoria Basin, the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, Central and Southern Rift Valley as well as the Northwestern parts of the country.

Warmer than average temperatures are also expected over the Coastal Strip, the Southeastern Lowlands, and the Northeast.

A statement by the Director of Meteorological Services Stella Aura says enhanced rainfall is expected in the Lake Victoria basin region, parts of the Rift Valley region and Northwestern Kenya.

Sunny conditions are expected in the Northeast and Southeastern Lowlands.