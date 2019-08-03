Aukot accuses the court of undermining punguza Mzigo bill.

Third way Alliance Party leader Ekuru Aukot has accused the courts of trying to frustrate his Punguza Mizigo bill.

Aukot was reacting to the High Court’s ruling that stopped the 47 County Assemblies from debating and approving the Bill.

Justice James Makau also stopped the party from presenting the Bill to the Speaker of the National Assembly, until a case filed in court challenging the bill is heard and determined.

The judge said the orders will remain in force for 14 days as other parties named in the petition file their responses with the case set to be heard on August 13.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



The petition filed by David Kamau Ngari and International Economic Law Centre has named the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), the Speakers of National Assembly and Senate, Thirdway Alliance and 47 speakers of the county assemblies as respondents.

Speaking in Garissa County after meeting with MCA’s from the County Aukot said that courts should not be used by the political class to settle political scores.

Aukot further accused Justice Makau of failing to give any conservatory orders in a petition the Third way alliance had filed against the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) over 7 months ago.

The MCAs led by Deputy Speaker Ibrahim Abass hit out at National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale after he warned MCAs from passing the bill.

“The county assembly is not an extension of the National Assembly. We are an independent entity and we understand our mandate,” Ibrahim said.

Some of the proposals in the bill include reducing the number of MPs from 416 to 147, reduce the number of constituencies from 290 to 94, abolish the position of Deputy Governor among others