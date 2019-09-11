Aukot confident Kenyans will support Punguza Mizigo Bill

Third Way Alliance Party Leader Dr. Ekuru Aukot has expressed confidence that his Punguza Mizigo Bill 2019 will get support from the required 24 County Assembles.

Speaking after an engagement forum with MCAs and local residents at Busia County Assembly on Wednesday, Dr. Aukot argued that the bill resonates well with majority of Kenyans.

“The bill was not rejected in Kirinyaga as per what is doing rounds,” he said adding that it was not even subjected to debate nor public participation.

He dismissed claims that the bill is seeking to reduce the number of wards and counties adding that the 1450 wards will remain intact.

“They have also alleged that the bill seeks to merge counties, that is not true because the 47 counties will not be affected in any way,” he said.

The official further dismissed claims that the Bill seeks to introduce two-term presidency of 14 years explaining that it only supports the one-term presidency of seven years.

“The bill also aims at introducing gender equality at the national assembly contrary to the allegations that it seeks to reduce the number of women MPs,” he said.

Dr. Aukot further explained that the bill is associated with Kenyans and not individuals.

“At least 1.2 million Kenyans supported this bill,” he said terming allegations that the bill is associated with the Deputy President William Ruto as cheap propaganda.

He further explained that the Bill is being funded by the common Kenyan citizens through pay bill number.

“Kenyans have given us as little as Sh. 1,000, Sh. 10,” he said adding that those are the people who should be associated with the bill.

Dr. Aukot argued that Kenyans will save Sh. 3.78 trillion within five years if they support the Punguza Mizigo Bill.

“That amount is more than our annual budget and these are the monies that we are planning to disburse to the wards,” he said.”

Busia County Assembly Speaker Bernard Wamalwa said the Assembly’s Committee on Legal Affairs will conduct public participation in all the 35 wards to collect views of the local residents over the bill.

“We will discharge our constitutional mandate of seeking views of the local residents adding that reports should be forwarded before October 14.

The bill has already been supported by Uasin Gishu County Assembly.