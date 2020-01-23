Aukot dismisses Building Bridges Initiative

Third way alliance party leader Ekuru Aukot has dismissed the building bridges initiative saying it has nothing good for Kenyans.

Aukot says his rejected Punguza Mizigo bill that aimed at amending the constitution had captured the interest of the counties unlike the BBI.

The third way alliance leader was speaking during a visit to Kapedo in Turkana where he rubbished the Building bridges initiative saying it will only benefit the opposition leader Raila odinga.

Aukot expressed support for further resources to the counties saying his bill had captured legal modalities proposals on how funds would be channeled directs to the county wards.

Elsewhere in coast region governors have agreed to give coast leaders first priority to speak in Saturday’s BBI rally to held at Tononoka grounds.

The coast governors’ resolution has been informed by the need to capture the voice of the coast people in the public forum.

Meanwhile, a suspect has been arrested at Mlolongo town collecting ID cards and dishing out money to recruit members of the public to a new political party associated with a former Cabinet Secretary.

According to the Athi-river Deputy County Commissioner David Juma the suspect is an agent of a political party and was registering members of the public illegally without the knowledge of security and administration agencies.

