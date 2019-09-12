Aukot dismisses claims of government support for Punguza Mizigo Bill

Thirdway Alliance has dismissed claims that the Punguza Mizigo Bill is being financed by powerful government officials.

Party Leader Dr. Ekuru Aukot said the bill is fronted by 1.2 million Kenyans who proposed it and the County Assemblies who hold the key in determining its fate.

The Party leader was in Busia County Assembly to table the Punguza Mizigo Draft Bill. Aukot taking time to clarify misconceptions on the on the bill among them the merging of counties and wards.

He said the bill is the brain child of the many Kenyans who appended their signatures to give it life.

Aukot said the proposed bill seeks to ensure efficiency and service delivery to Kenyans through the ward development fund, to strengthen devolution and ensure that counties get their rightful share of resources.

Aukot exuded confidence that the bill will be passed by over 40 Counties.

Busia County Speaker Bernard Wamalwa said the Assembly’s Justice and legal affairs committee will scrutinize the bill and also get views from the locals.