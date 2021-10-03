Aussems intends to rejuvenate dwindling fortunes at the den

AFC Leopards’ coach Patrick Aussems is planning to lay proper strategies at the den in a bid to restore the lost glory of the team ahead of FKF Premier League resumption on October 15.

The Belgian who travelled back in the country on Friday morning after having left for holiday in his home nation mid-August with two matches to the end of the last campaign watched the friendly tie pitting his side and Makadara Youth at the Camp Toyoyo grounds in Jericho estate on Saturday.

“I was supposed to come back early, but there were some things to be fixed. I want AFC Leopards to be the biggest club in Kenya, and I even saw the players and members of the technical bench, talked to them on how we can achieve this,” he said.

His arrival comes two days after the team fundraiser that was held on Thursday at a hotel in Nairobi realised Ksh. 8,065,000.

The harambee was geared towards settling a transfer dispute with Fifa, the world’s football umbrella body following a two-window transfer ban after failing to settle Rwandan midfielder Vincent Habamahoro’s dues, totalling Ksh1.8 million.

The 12-time Kenyan champions are set to lock horns against last season’s runners-up KCB on October 16 at the Utalii grounds before taking on their arch-rivals Gor Mahia in a heated Mashemeji derby three days later.

Ingwe beat defending champions Tusker 1-0 in their first match of the campaign courtesy of Musa Saad’s strike.