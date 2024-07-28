Austin Odhiambo and Lydia Akoth named FKF-PL players of the season

Gor Mahia midfielder Austin Odhiambo and Kenya Police Bullets’ Fc Lydia Akoth were named as Football Kenya Federation Premier League players of the 2023/24.

Meanwhile title winning Gor Mahia Fc head coach Jonathan Mckinistry who has since left the club was named the coach of the season while Kenya Police Fc Bullets Beldine Odemba lifted the corresponding women’s award.

Mckinistry who was appointed Gambia national soccer team head coach guided Kogallo to their unprecedented 21st title while Beldine helped Kenya Police Bullets to their first premier league on their debut in the women’s top tier.

Benson Omalla scored a total of 19 goals to walk away with top scorers gong as Vihiga Queens’ forward Tumaini Waliaula claimed the women’s award after netting 16 goals during the campaign.

Sofapaka FC goalkeeper Kevin Omondi kept a total of 21 clean sheets enough to be named the goalkeeper of the season.

The women’s award was won by Judith Osimbo of Ulinzi Starlets and Sophy Akinyi of Vihiga Queens, both of whom recorded 10 clean sheets.

Josephine Wanjiku and Dickens Mimisa were named the FKF Women Premier League and FKF Premier League Referee of the Year respectively.

Tusker FC and Vihiga Queens were received Social Media awards for their active engagement with their fans online while Shabana and Vihiga Queens were awarded the Fair Play Awards

The national women’s under 17 head coach Mildred Cheche received the President’s Award for her role in guiding junior starlets to the October Under 17 women’s world Cup.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi reiterated the governments support to football in the country. ‘’Our presence and participation in this special event in FKF calendar is a testament to the resilience and dedication that Kenya’s have for football. We want to guarantee you that we shall continue to support you. We recognize that by investing in sports ,we are investing in the future’’.

Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa announced plans to have the women’s premier league broadcast on Tv.

‘’The next plan is to have the Women’s premier League on Tv. We are in negotiation with KBC to have the matches broadcast on one of their tv channel’’,Mwendwa remarked.