Australia cancels top tennis player’s visa

“When you get people making public statements – of what they say they have, and what they are going to do, and what their claims are – well they draw significant attention to themselves,” Mr Morrison told reporters.

Mr Morrison said the ABF had previously advised Tennis Australia on visa expectations.

Though Djokovic’s reason for an exemption has not been disclosed, Mr Morrison said contracting Covid in the past six months was not among federal criteria for one.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation has reported that two other people were now having their medical exemptions reviewed.

The Federal Circuit Court has adjourned Djokovic’s legal challenge until 18:00 local time (07:00 GMT), after two brief administrative hearings.

Djokovic is now being held at a hotel in the Melbourne suburb of Carlton which is used for immigration detention. The facility has been the site of Covid-19 outbreaks and a recent fire.

Outside the hotel, supporters of Djokovic told the BBC they were angry at his treatment.

“It’s an international scandal and the world is watching,” one woman, identified only as Jelena, echoed outrage in her native Serbian.