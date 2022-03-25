Australia extends sanctions to Belarus president and family

Australia has sanctioned Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and members of his family in response to their role in the war in Ukraine.

Lukashenko has been added to the list for providing strategic support to Russia and its military.

His son Viktor Lukashenko and wife Galina Lukashenko are also subject to the sanctions.

Another 22 Russian “propagandists and disinformation operatives” have been added, including senior figures at media organisations Russia Today, InfoRos and NewsFront.

“Australia has now sanctioned a total of 32 pro-Kremlin propagandists, reflecting the strategic importance of disinformation in Russia’s attempts to legitimise Putin’s unprovoked and illegal invasion of Ukraine,” said Marise Payne, Australia’s foreign minister.

“These latest steps, one month into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, continue our focused efforts to ensure that Russia and those who support its illegal, unprovoked invasion of its democratic neighbour, pay a high cost.”

Vladimir Putin, a string of oligarchs and senior Russian politicians have already been sanctioned by Canberra.