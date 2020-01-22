Australian Open: Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic into third round

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic both enjoyed comfortable wins to reach the third round of the Australian Open.

Federer beat world number 41 Filip Krajinovic 6-1 6-4 6-1 to maintain his bid for a seventh Australian Open and 21st Grand Slam title.

The Swiss, 38, wrapped up victory over the Serb in 92 minutes in Melbourne.

Djokovic, who won his seventh Australian Open last year, dismissed Japanese wildcard Tatsuma Ito 6-1 6-4 6-2 in 95 minutes.

The 32-year-old Serb, chasing a 17th Grand Slam title, faces Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka next after he knocked out British number one Dan Evans in straight sets.

Federer will face Australia’s John Millman, who he lost to at the 2018 US Open, after the home favourite ended the campaign of Polish 31st seed Hubert Hurkacz.

The Swiss is competing at Melbourne Park for a 21st consecutive year and has reached at least the last 32 on every occasion.

“I’m very happy, it’s a great start to the season,” said Federer. “I’m feeling really relaxed out on court. You train hard and you hope it pays off.”

Italian eighth seed Matteo Berrettini became the highest-ranked player to exit, losing in five sets to Tennys Sandgren.

Meanwhile Serena Williams continued her unbeaten start to the year as she powered past Slovenian Tamara Zidansek to reach the third round.

The 38-year-old American, bidding for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title, needed just over an hour to win 6-2 6-3.

The eighth seed has dropped eight games in her opening two matches.

Next she will face China’s 27th seed Wang Qiang, who was thrashed by Williams at September’s US Open.

Wang froze as she lost in 44 minutes on her maiden Grand Slam quarter-final appearance and will be hoping to put up a better fight in Melbourne on Friday.

Williams again looks in menacing form, however. Victory over 22-year-old Zidansek was a seventh straight win for Williams, who claimed the Auckland title earlier this month.