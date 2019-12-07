Austrian Kris Rosenberger crowned East Africa Rally champion

Austrian Kris Rosenberger, co-driven by Nicola Bleicher in a Porsche 911 were crowned champions of the East Africa Rally, finishing ahead of 2015 Safari Classic champion Stig Blomqvist also in a Porsche 911.

Rosenberger held a 1 minute 19.40 seconds advantage over Blomqvist before the final stage and went on to finish second in the final Mombasa Cement stage.

The Austrian who last rallied in Kenya back in 1989 cruised to the finish of the 9-day endurance rally claiming victory by 13 minutes, 01:48 seconds.

Kabras Sugar Racing’s Onkar Rai completed the podium, finishing third in a Porsche 911 navigated by Drew Sturrock.

Onkar managed to post the fastest times winning 6 out of the 20 run competitive stages.

The other best placed Kenyan’s include Onkar’s elder brother Tejveer Rai who finished 8th, Aslam Khan who was 11th and Baldev Charger who settled for 14th position.

This year’s event was not kind as usual, with several exits registered including Italy’s Gilberto Sandretto navigated by legend Fabrizia Ponz, who were forced to end their run sighting important personal reasons back at home and Kenya’s Rommy Bhamra who left the rally unexplained.