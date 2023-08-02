Kenya author Linda Musita will officially launch her new book called Mtama Road at the African Book Fair taking place at the MacMillan Library on Friday, August 4.

Mtama Road, published by Down River Road is a collection of short stories about snapshots, moments, and instances of characters, almost always teenagers, whose lives are connected by virtue of living so close to each other. While the stories are relatable, typical, and even universal childhoods, they have been rendered with such grace as to offer a sense of place and belonging for the reader.

Some of her stories from the collection have been featured in several publications including Jalada, Lolwe, Enkare Review, Kikwetu, Fresh Manure, Bloomsbury UK in the Africa 39 Anthology, Goethe Institut in Fresh Paint Vol. 2, among others.

This collection of short stories is her second book following the success of her 2017 collection called Squad which was named a top 10 nominee for the Fiction Award in the Inaugural Brittle Paper Literary Awards for The Best of African Literature Online.

Additionally, in 2022 she was selected as a Writer of Note by The de Groot Foundation, through their Courage to Write Grant, for her upcoming novella project Immaculate Pandemic.

The author will sit down with the organisers of the African Book Fair on Friday from 6 PM to 7PM at the Macmillan Library.