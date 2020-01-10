Authorities destroy gambling machines in Kiambu County

Authorities in central region have seized and destroyed outlawed substances worth over 8 million from various Sub Counties across Kiambu County.

Regional commissioner Wilfred Nyagwanga on Thursday afternoon led government officers in burning 110 illegal gambling machines, a hundred plus rolls of bhang, 110 litres Chang’aa, 45 litres Muratina, 300 litres of Kangara, 2 cartons of second generation liquor, 40 litres of Molasses and a boilers cooler.

Speaking at Starehe grounds in Thika, Nyagwanga revealed that many suspects connected with operations and sale of the outlawed substances have been arrested while others who have gone into hiding are being sought.

The illegal machines were confiscated following an operation conducted by the police and local administrators’ following a directive issued by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i.

According to the commissioner, the machines have largely contributed to immorality and are worse than spread of HIV/AIDs as they interfere with the economic activities of the gamblers affecting a whole community.

He said that a renewed fight against the gambling craze that has ensnared children, youths and even women will be a thing of the past before end of the year if the public agree to collaborate with the multi-agency team that has been conducting raids.

The commissioner said that authorities will refocus on certain areas where particular crimes are prevalent adding that more officers in areas found to be notorious will be deployed to aid in criminals search.

He said that criminals have been targeting the youth in higher learning institutions and towns where market for their illegal substances is readily available.

Nyagwanga said that the display to members of the public which was conducted before destruction of the various substances was informed by the need to show them new ways that drug peddlers have been packaging the illegal substances for transport.

Residents, led by community policing officers said that impounding of substances of such magnitude was a collaborative effort between them, police of local authorities.

They promised to continue working as a team to eradicate the menace that has become a threat to the social-economic growth of the communities affected where many youths have become gambling addicts.