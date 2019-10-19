Authorities hunt for Al-Shabaab mastermind of last week’s Garissa attack

Authorities in Kenya are on the hunt of an Al-Shabaab militant suspected to have masterminded the attack on General Service Officers in Garissa last Saturday that left 10 officers dead.

Intelligence reports indicate that Abdulahi Banati was at the heart of the planning that saw militants plant an Improvised Explosive Device that killed the GSU Officers attached at the Har Har GSU Camp.

A week after the fatal attack on 10 GSU officers from Garissa’s Har Har GSU Camp, Investigations into the incident indicate that Abdulahi Banati, a Somali Galjeel-citizen was behind the attacks.

Police say Banati is the commander of a team of militants operating along the border and is suspected to have escaped to Somalia with the rest of the operatives.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



According to police, the suspect has been masterminding cross-border incursion into Kenyan territory, against security agencies and the members of the public.

Police link him to militants operating within the Dadaab refugee complex that is said to have played host to attackers in the 2015 Garissa university attack, the 2013 Westgate attack, and the 2019 Dusit attack.

The 10 GSU officers were killed on the evening of 12th oct this year, when their vehicle was ripped off by an improvised Explosive Device.

The government deployed a contingent of security officers led by the Kenya Defense Forces to track down the attackers.

The officers were reportedly on patrol along the Damajale Harehare road near the Kenya-Somalia border at around 5.30pm when the incident occurred.

Police are now calling on members of the public with information on Abdulahi banati to volunteer it to authorities to assist in ongoing investigations into the terror network operating in Garissa.