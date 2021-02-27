Authority vows to arrest and prosecute holders of fake academic papers

The Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA) Director-General, Dr. Juma Mukhwana says the Authority has commenced an exercise to weed out persons possessing fake academic certificates.

Mukhwana says they subsequently prosecute those found with fake documents.

He has urged the National Government, County Governments and other employers to join the fight saying quack graduates must be eliminated from the job market.

“You can imagine that if you have a fake doctor or a fake engineer it means that the lives of the people are in danger,” he said.

Speaking during the graduation of 124 Scaffolders at Africa Oil and Gas Company (AGOL) in Miritini Mombasa, the DG said the authority has intensified its fight to make sure only genuine graduates are allowed to work within the country and across borders.

He said the Authority will scrutinize academic papers of foreigners seeking employment in the country as well as Kenyan students studying abroad and seeking employment in the country to ensure they meet the standards set by the Government.

Dr. Mukhwana said KNQA has partnered with the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Department of Immigration Services and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to ensure people with fake academic papers are not allowed to use them in the country.

The training of the 124 youths was sponsored by AGOL Chairman Mohamed Jaffer who pledged to sponsor the construction of Technical Education Institute to provide technical skills for the Kenya labour market and cross the border.

The AGOL chairman said Africa as a continent lacks technical expertise and has to outsource expatriates to bridge the gap of the workforce.

Jane Muigai the Director of TOOLKIT is SKILLS Technical Training Institute underscored the importance of the 124 youth graduates in bringing international best practices in scaffolding to Kenya.

She said that the training will internationalize Kenya’s education in support of African Free Trade.

Scaffolding, also called scaffold or staging, is a temporary structure used to support a work crew and materials to aid in the construction, maintenance and repair of buildings, bridges and all other man-made structures.

