Autocross: Lovejyot Wins third round of the championship in Eldoret

Written By: Bernard Okumu

Lovejyot Singh won the 4WD Turbo class during the third round of the national Autocross championship in Eldoret.Over 30 competitors participated.

 

Lovejyot Singh emerged the winner of the third round of the national autocross championship in Eldoret.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Driving a Subaru Impreza N10 Lovejyot beat home driver Khalid Umar to the  pole position in a scintillating race at the  new Harton Grange racetrack.

In winning the Western Kenya Motor Club (WKMC) event, Lovejyot maintained his lead in the 4WD Turbo Class following his second win of the season.

Also Read  Hellen Obiri eyeing to double at the Tokyo Olympic Games

 

Lovejyot won in Eldoret to maintain his lead in the 4WD turbo Class category.

 

Kirit Rajput won the Open Class category beating Hamza Anwar  to the pole position.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Kunal Patel won the 2WD Turbo Class for buggies after he upstaged series leader  Azaad Manji.

Also Read  Harambee Stars beat Taifa Stars

 

 

A total of 32 competitors took part in the event.

Collated Results of Winners across categories

 

Azaad Manji finished second in Eldoret,he however still leads the buggies series.

 

OPEN

1 KIRIT RAJPUT 07:54.10

2 HAMZA ANWAR OPEN 08:19.47

3 ASAD KHAN OPEN 08:23.42

4WD T

1 LOVE JOT S. KAHLON 08:01.84

Also Read  Mutoro to venture into coaching

2 KHALID OMAR 03:01.00

4WD NT

1 NAVDEEP SANDHU 08:58.93

2WD NT JN

1 BRANDON NGANGA 08:29.22

2 NEEL GOHIL 10:03.31

3 122 AMARAJ MALLE 11:05.41

2WD NT CAR

1 RAJVEER THETY 08:14.68

2 SAM KARANGATHA 08:20.39

3 SAMEER NANJI 08:50.66

2WD NT BUGGY

1 ZAMEER VIRJEE 07:56.76

2 ANKUSH SHAH 08:28.78

3 SHAJAD KHAN 08:59.39

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Benard Okumu

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR