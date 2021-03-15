Autocross: Lovejyot Wins third round of the championship in Eldoret

Lovejyot Singh emerged the winner of the third round of the national autocross championship in Eldoret.

Driving a Subaru Impreza N10 Lovejyot beat home driver Khalid Umar to the pole position in a scintillating race at the new Harton Grange racetrack.

In winning the Western Kenya Motor Club (WKMC) event, Lovejyot maintained his lead in the 4WD Turbo Class following his second win of the season.

Kirit Rajput won the Open Class category beating Hamza Anwar to the pole position.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Kunal Patel won the 2WD Turbo Class for buggies after he upstaged series leader Azaad Manji.

A total of 32 competitors took part in the event.

Collated Results of Winners across categories

OPEN

1 KIRIT RAJPUT 07:54.10

2 HAMZA ANWAR OPEN 08:19.47

3 ASAD KHAN OPEN 08:23.42

4WD T

1 LOVE JOT S. KAHLON 08:01.84

2 KHALID OMAR 03:01.00

4WD NT

1 NAVDEEP SANDHU 08:58.93

2WD NT JN

1 BRANDON NGANGA 08:29.22

2 NEEL GOHIL 10:03.31

3 122 AMARAJ MALLE 11:05.41

2WD NT CAR

1 RAJVEER THETY 08:14.68

2 SAM KARANGATHA 08:20.39

3 SAMEER NANJI 08:50.66

2WD NT BUGGY

1 ZAMEER VIRJEE 07:56.76

2 ANKUSH SHAH 08:28.78

3 SHAJAD KHAN 08:59.39

Tell Us What You Think