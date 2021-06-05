Autopsy report reveals Shantel Nzembi died from suffocation

An autopsy conducted by Government Chief Pathologist Johansen Odour on eight-year-old Shantel Nzembi has revealed that she died from suffocation by blockage of mouth and nose.

On defilement, the Chief Pathologist said that he had collected samples for further analysis.

The autopsy was conducted Friday at the Shalom Community Hospital funeral home in Athi River.

Meanwhile, Detectives in Kitengela, Kajiado County, have arrested two ladies in connection with the abduction and gruesome murder of Shantel Nzembi, a grade two pupil.

Nativity Nduku Mutindi, 27 was arrested on Thursday evening in Athi river while Agnes Kisiva was arrested Friday at her hideout in Kitengela town.

Mutindi, 30, is believed to have been the one who lured the minor into her killers’ trap as she operated an Mpesa shop near the minor’s residence.

Her phone, according to the investigators, is one of those which was used to make calls to the mother demanding a Ksh300,000 ransom.

Kisiva, who is believed to have been the mastermind of the kidnapping, was flushed out of her hideout by detectives after reportedly resisting arrest.

The two are expected to be arraigned in court on Monday 7.

Two other suspects in connection with the murder of the Grade Two pupil were detained for 10 more days to allow for investigations.

The suspects were arraigned in court on Thursday in connection to the murder at Kajiado law courts where investigators made an application to grant them more time for further investigations.

Livingstone Makacha Otengo aged 27 years and Francis Mbuthia Mikuhu aged 42 years appeared before Resident Magistrate Edwin Mulochi who granted investigators 10 days window for further investigations.

Makacha a Kitengela based bodaboda rider was arrested on Wednesday afternoon at Orata area while in possession of a mobile phone that was used to solicit for ransom while Mbuthia was arrested at around 9 pm at Kiserian.

Mbuthia was identified as the person who used his identity card to register the Airtel mobile line that was to be used to wire the ransom.