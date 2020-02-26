Autopsy reveals Sgt. Kenei died of a single gunshot wound

Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei, the deceased police officer who was attached at Harambee House Annex, died from of a single contact gunshot that entered through his chin and exited through the forehead.

An autopsy report revealed that the gunshot was of low velocity with government pathologist Johansen Oduor who led four other pathologists in conducting the postmortem saying the deceased did not have any other injuries.

A post-mortem also revealed that the late Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei who worked at the DP’s Harambee Annex office died of a single gunshot to his head with the question as to whether it was a case of suicide or murder remains unresolved.

An Autopsy conducted by two Government pathologists Johansen Oduor and Richard Njoroge and 3 from the family side revealed that a gunshot of low velocity, specifically a pistol killed Kenei.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The autopsy also revealing that the body did not have any other injuries apart from the gunshot wound, as doctors prepare to conduct tests to check for any drug or chemical in his blood, urine or saliva.

The late Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei who worked at the DP’s Harambee Annex office was found dead last Thursday in his house at Imara Daima Estate in Nairobi.

The late Kenei had gone missing two days earlier.

His death adding a twist to the Ksh 40 billion fake military arms deal that involved former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa and three others.

Kenei was to record a statement with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over the saga.