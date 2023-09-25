Autotronix bags best Automotive Security Solutions award

Autotronix Telematics Limited, a 360-degree automotive security solutions provider has won the Best Automotive Security Solutions Provider 2023 award at the annual Automotive Industry Awards gala held in Nairobi.

The award, previously known as the Automotive Sector Excellence Awards recognizes and celebrates the key players in various realms of the automotive sector who have over the years achieved outstanding results in their niche and have positively impacted the lives of their clients

According to Knoema, a data platform, private car theft rate fluctuated substantially in recent years.

It decreased through the 2005 – 2020 period ending at 0.6 cases per 100,000 population in 2020, an indication of the need for adoption of automotive security solutions for enhanced security.

Speaking during the event, Martin Mugo, CEO and founder of Autotronix Telematics Limited noted that the automotive security industry in Kenya is robust and that businesses operating in this sector need to leverage technology and readily available information to provide solutions that ensure Kenyans are safe while running their businesses and daily activities using their vehicles.

“Kenya has great potential of leveraging technology to improve the automotive security sector because, with the emergence of increased car theft cases, incoming new high-tech cars, and the growing demand for services like fleet management and car tracking, there is a need for us to research and stay on top of the game in terms of the solutions we want to provide in the country,” Mugo said.

“The goal is to have Kenyans consume locally available automotive security solutions and not have to look for them abroad. We are excited and honoured to have won this award. This remains a big milestone for us. Having been operational for 9 years, knowing that our presence and impact are being felt in the country is elevating” he noted.