‘Avatar’ returns to Kenyan cinemas a decade after release

The re-release comes ahead of the sequel’s premiere in December.

The above teaser is from the 2022 film; see the 2009 trailer below.

Avatar is back in cinemas around the country!

The 2009 movie has been re-released in cinemas worldwide ahead of the movie’s sequel, Avatar: Way of the Water, set to premiere on December 16th this year.

The 2009 film is an epic science fiction film directed, written, produced, and co-edited by James Cameron. It stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez, and Sigourney Weaver.

The film is set in the mid-22nd century and revolves around humans colonizing Pandora, a lush habitable gas giant in the Alpha Centauri star system, in order to mine the valuable mineral unobtanium. The expansion of the mining colony threatens the continued existence of a local tribe of Na’vi – a humanoid species indigenous to Pandora.

The sequel comes more than a decade after the initial movie hence the need for a re-run of the original. Announcing the news of a sequel in May, Disney said the re-run would pave the way for the sequel. James Cameron will also direct the 2022 film.

“Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.” – Disney.

Avatar remains the highest-grossing film of all time.

