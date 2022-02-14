Aviation stakeholders gather in Nairobi to review regulations

Thirty Civil Aviation regulations are being reviewed by stakeholders in a meeting organised by Kenya Civil Aviation in Nairobi.

The aviation regulations under review touch on safety management, personnel licensing, approved training organisations, helicopter operations and air operator certification and administration.

Others are airworthiness, approved maintenance organisations, instruments and equipment, aerodrome certification, licensing and registration regulations.

The move is aimed at enhancing aviation in the country and complying with developments in the industry nationally and internationally.

In the next two days, aviation stakeholders will examine these regulations that were first discussed in June 2021 and have now been refined to incorporate the feedback provided then.

The aviation regulations are being reviewed to ensure compliance with developments in the aviation industry and eliminate implementation challenges encountered while executing the existing regulations.

Speaking on Monday during the forum, the Director-General of KCAA Captain Gilbert Kibe emphasised the importance of having meaningful stakeholder engagement to fortify aviation safety and security.

“The time and resources invested in the stakeholder consultation process is not just aimed at fulfilling statutory requirements but to obtain actual views of the players in the aviation industry, as well as, articulate the Authority’s position on various matters,” says Capt. Kibe.

The meeting was also graced by KCAA Chairman of the Board of Directors, Eng. Joseph Nkadayo who assured aviation stakeholders that the Authority has invested significant resources to build and sustain a formidable aviation industry with Kenya remaining the hub of aviation in the region.

“We want to ensure that statutory requirement of stakeholder engagement is not only fulfilled but that the voice of the esteemed stakeholders is heard clearly,” remarked Nkadayo.

The draft regulations are accessible to the general public on the KCAA website www.kcaa.or.ke