Aviation workers back to work as KQ pilots strike enters day 2

Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has assured the general public and stakeholders that its operations at all airports have returned to normal.

The announcement came even as the Kenya Airways pilots’ strike entered the second-day leaving hundreds of passengers stranded.

In a statement, the Authority said its staff have reported on duty. The aviation workers’ union had earlier asked its members to join Kenya Airways (KQ) pilots in downing tools over unmet CBA demands.

“Kenya Airports Authority would like to inform the public and all its stakeholders that today’s announcement by Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) on the withdrawal of labour by KAA employees is based on an Order issued by the Employment and Labor Relations Court Case No. E259 of 2022 dated 15th August 2022. The Authority has appealed this ruling and the matter is in court,” read the statement by KAA Saturday evening.

“We wish to assure the general public and stakeholders that our staff have reported on duty and operations at all our airports are normal” KAA said.

KAWU, in a statement dated November 5 issued by Secretary General Moss Ndiema, said their planned strike followed a stalemate as regards the failure to implement a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

“Pursuant to the said court order, this is to instruct and advice all unionisable employees at KAA to commence the strike at 2pm today, 5th November, 2022 in compliance with the court order,” Mr. Ndiema said in the statement.

“For those who are still at home waiting to report for their shifts, we advise you to stay away and not to report to work. Please do not assemble at your work stations or hold any gatherings or processions.”

Kenya Airways Chief Executive Officer Allan Kilavuka had issued a 24 hour ultimatum for the striking pilots to resume work immediately or face disciplinary action.

Transport Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen has termed the industrial action which began on Saturday morning as illegal, amounting to economic sabotage and meant to test the new government.

