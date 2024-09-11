Aviation workers return to work after striking deal with Government

The Kenya Aviation Workers Union has reached a return-to-work deal with the government, ending their strike which kicked off on Tuesday night.

During the negotiations, facilitated by the Ministry of Transport and union leaders, the union maintained that the return to work deal was not an agreement or endorsement of the proposed takeover of JKIA.

While reading to the workers the contents of the return to work agreement at the JKIA, Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli confirmed that the union has agreed to peruse through the Adani deal documents in the next 10 days before declaring their next cause of action.

He cautioned the government and KAA against entering into any final agreement without concurrence with aviation workers

Speaking at the same meeting, transport CS Davis Chirchir however defended the proposal to lease JKIA to Indian firm Adani noting that the move will enable the country to have a much-needed new airport.

KAWU Secretary General Moss Ndiema said workers were granted veto powers, allowing them to halt the controversial deal at any stage if their concerns are not addressed.

Ndiema while urging the workers to resume their duties with immediate effect, however, was quick to point out their resolve to continue putting pressure on the government to drop the deal.

At the same time, Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura in a statement said that no agreement has been signed yet with the Adani Airport Holdings adding that JKIA remains a strategic national asset and was not for sale.

“The Adani JKIA venture is only but a proposal,” said Mwaura.