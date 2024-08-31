Aviation workers union delays strike, calls for Adani ban at JKIA

The Aviation Workers Union strike scheduled for Sunday, September 1, has been suspended for one week.

Union members, meeting at Embakasi Social Hall, resolved to delay the strike but issued three key demands.

These include barring Adani representatives from conducting any activities at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and ensuring that no union representatives will be sent to India to visit Adani offices.

KAWU Secretary General Moss Ndiema, addressing the members, warned that the strike would proceed if their demands are not met within the week.

This decision comes after a recent meeting between the union and President William Ruto, during which the union successfully pressured the government to hand over signed documents concerning the Adani deal.

The union has been strongly opposing the proposed leasing of JKIA to the Indian firm, Adani Holdings, demanding the termination of the deal.