Avril mourns legendary grandfather Philip Waruinge

The Olympian Boxer died at the age of 77.

Kenyan musician Avril is mourning the loss of her grandfather, better known as Kenyan Olympian Boxer Philip Waruinge. The legendary boxing champion died in his sleep on Wednesday (October 19, 2022) at 2 am in Nakuru.

Taking to her Instagram, Avril wrote, “Rest in peace Guka… The family of Phillip Waruinge is sad to announce that Kenyan legendary boxer and Olympian Phillip Waruinge passed away last night in his sleep. Details about his funeral will be shared.”

Attached with the message was also a video highlighting some of his best moments as an Olympic boxer.

Waruinge represented Kenya in many international championships including the:

1962 Africa Boxing Championship,

1962 Commonwealth Games, Australia,

1964 Olympics games, Tokyo,

1964 African Boxing Championship, Ghana,

1965 All African Games, Congo-Brazaville,

1966 African Boxing Championship, Nigeria,

1966 Commonwealth Games, Jamaica,

1968 African Boxing Championship, Zambia,

1968 Olympics games, Mexico,

1970 Commonwealth Games, Scotland

1972 Olympic games, Munich-Germany.

He later became a professional boxer in Japan where he was nicknamed ‘Nakayama’.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...