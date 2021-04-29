Spirit will be Avril’s first studio album

Avril is set to drop her debut album tomorrow (Friday), 30th April. Although Avril has been a fixture in the Kenyan music scene for years, she has only released singles throughout her career as is the case with most Kenyan musicians.

Spirit is a 13-track album that will feature Kenyan musicians such as Khaligraph Jones, Mbithi, Savara and Ssaru to mention a few.

Announcing the news on her social media handle, the singer wrote, “Almost a year of working with so many people on this one. It takes a village and I am grateful for this village.”

The new album also features her single “Promise” which debuted this year and was co-written by Grammy-Award winning songwriter Bensoul.

Avril is on Boomplay.

