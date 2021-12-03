Award-winning film ‘Softie’ to screen on Jamhuri Day on television

The film by Sam Soko, details the life of Boniface Mwangi as a human rights and political activist.

Softie, the documentary about Boniface Mwangi and his wife Njeri by Sam Soko, will air on TV on Jamuhuri Day.

The film depicts the journey that Boniface Mwangi and his wife, Njeri, embark on when Boniface decides to take a step into national leadership and run for election in the neighbourhood he grew up in, Starehe Constituency. Though Njeri has been familiar with Boniface’s activism, this step throws their relationship and their family of five into unprecedented turmoil. Softie shares an exclusive and heartfelt portrait of their home life and what price is paid when an activist is asked to make the ultimate choice: do you choose those who love you or those who don’t know you exist? When it comes down to it, do you pick your family or your country?

Softie premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, where it won the Special Jury Prize for Editing and was the Opening Night Film at the 2020 Hot Docs Festival. It is directed and produced by Sam Soko in his feature debut alongside Toni Kamau, also credited as a producer. The Kenyan team also includes Executive Producer Bramwel Iro and Impact Producer Miriam Ayoo. Softie is a production by LBx Africa in association with We are not the machine Ltd and EyeSteelFilm.

“From dynamic protests, death threats, family fights, and life-changing decisions, this film tells the story of their remarkable journey. In a world where sowing seeds of division continues to be encouraged, I hope that telling this story will inspire people to fight for justice, and for a more equal and inclusive society, in their own way,” says Sam Soko.

For the past month, the documentary has been shown at community screenings in Nairobi, Mombasa, and Kisumu, to receptive audiences, and now Softie will be shown on an even larger platform to Kenyans across the country as we celebrate our independence day.

The documentary will air on KTN News on Jamuhuri day.