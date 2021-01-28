Awareness on data protection rights low among Kenyans

As the world marks the data protection day, awareness on data privacy and protection rights remains low among Kenyans.

According to the CEO of TESPOK Kenya, Fiona Asonga, collaboration between the government, private sector and civil society in creating awareness on data privacy will highly boost safety among Kenyans in the Cyber space.

“There is a lot of awareness and public education that needs to happen in the space of data protection and privacy. The ordinary Kenyan needs to know to what extent they should give their personal information” She said

Asonga however acknowledged that the government has made significant steps in ensuring Kenyans are safe in the Cyber space.

“Kenya has got a very robust technical community when it comes to Cyber security. The government has made efforts to ensure we have a well trained Cyber security police force.” Asonga stated

“As a country we have made a major leap forward in data protection by having passed the data protection Act of 2019. The appointment of a data commissioner will also aid in data protection,” she added

The Act provides for the protection of personal information of individuals as well as the establishment of the office of the Data Protection Commissioner. It also makes provision for the regulation of the processing of personal data, rights of data subjects and obligations of data controllers and processors.

The Act saw Kenya appoint its first Data Commissioner, Immaculate Kassait who assumed office on 16th November, 2020.

Stakeholders are hopeful that the office will enforce the Data Protection law, and protect people from abuse from data handlers and processors.

However, even as the government step up effort to ensure Kenyans have access to a safe and secure Cyber space personal responsibility is key.

“Protection of your data begins with you. Make sure whatever entity that you are sharing your personal information with can confirm they will use that information for the purposes intended,” Asonga advises

