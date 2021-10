Harambee Starlets will miss the services of captain Dorcas Shikobe, defender Ruth Ingotsi and forward Mwanahalima Adam when they take on South Sudan’s Bright Starlets in the upcoming Africa Women Cup of Nations, AWCON, on Wednesday, with the return leg slated for this weekend. Both games will be staged at Nyayo stadium after the Bright Starlets opted to host their return leg in Nairobi rather than Juba, South Sudan.

Related