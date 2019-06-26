Ayew brothers on target in Ghana draw with Benin

Andre and Jordan Ayew were both on target as 10-man Ghana were forced to settle for a draw against Benin at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Mickael Pote gave Benin a shock lead after two minutes but Black Stars captain Andre Ayew restored parity.

His younger brother Jordan fired Ghana ahead, but Pote earned the Squirrels a point after John Boye was dismissed for a second yellow card.

Cameroon defeated Guinea-Bissau 2-0 in Group F’s other game on Tuesday.

Ghana arrived in Egypt as one of the favourites for the title but were carved open for Benin’s opener, which came from the first real attack of the contest.

Veteran striker Pote, who scored 16 goals in 33 league appearances for Turkish club Adana Demirspor last season, beat two defenders before prodding the ball beyond onrushing goalkeeper Richard Ofori.

The Black Stars’ response was almost immediate, though, the elder Ayew brother finding the bottom corner with a deflected drive from the edge of the penalty box.

Jordan Ayew, who spent the 2018-19 season on loan at Crystal Palace from Swansea City, capitalised on a lapse in concentration from Olivier Verdun to put Ghana ahead, before Boye – who had been booked in the first half – was shown a second yellow card for time-wasting.

Benin soon made their numerical advantage count, Pote firing home his second of the game following a well-worked corner to earn the Squirrels their second ever point in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Cameroon began the defence of their Africa Cup of Nations crown with victory over Guinea-Bissau in Group F.

Yaya Banana opened the scoring for the Indomitable Lions, heading low into the net from Karl Toko Ekambi’s cross.

Stephane Bahoken capitalised on a defensive mix-up three minutes later to seal the points for Clarence Seedorf’s side.

Cameroon’s tournament preparations were disrupted by a row over bonuses, with the Indomitable Lions squad staging a sit-in protest before departing for Egypt.

The five-time winners started slowly in Ismailia but grew into the game as the first half progressed, spurning several good opportunities to break the deadlock before the interval.

Christian Bassogog twice failed to hit the target from good positions, while Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa sidefooted wide from Bassogog’s pass.

Full-back Joyskim Dawa Tchakonte and captain Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting both forced fine saves out of Guinea-Bissau goalkeeper Jonas Mendes, before quick-fire goals from Banana and Bahoken secured the win.

Piqueti went closest for Guinea-Bissau, heading against the post from Nadjack’s delivery.

