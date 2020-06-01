Ayimba appointed new Kenya Rugby League Technical director

The Kenya Rugby League Federation (KRLF) has appointed Benjamin Otieno Ayimba as the Technical Director with immediate effect.

Ayimba will be responsible for developing the technical structures in all levels from grassroots, community and at club rugby. This will also include formulation of high performance plans for players coaches, referees and affiliate clubs.

In a statement Monday, KRLF says he is an accomplished coach of both the short and full versions of rugby, highly regarded as so far the most successful coach of the Kenya Rugby Union 7s Team-Shujaa. He boats of immense wealth of experience of over 15years both as a player and in the coaching units.

“After a long walk in what seemed like ages, we are now able to play a spot that suits the Kenya rugby footballer and give us a real chance at the World Cup,” said Ayimba.

As a player Benjamin Ayimba has turned out for both local and international clubs with a two season stint in the United Kingdom. Harlequins and Impala in Kenya and Penzance and Newlyn Pirates, 1, division clubs in Uk.

“The capture of Ayimba as the Technical Director is a big motivation and a big asset for rugby league owing to his achievement in the sport. We are confident he will establish effective technical structures for clubs and partners and also assist in the coaching department,” said KRLF chairman Nyakwaka Quicks.

Also youngest Kenyan to coach the fifteens (25 years old), sevens (30 years old) Kenya Rugby National teams.

Veteran of 3 Rugby Union Sevens World Cups appearances (2001, 2005 and 2009), 4 Commonwealth Games appearances (1998, 2002, 2006 and 2010).

Was head coach of the Kenya Rugby Union 7s that won the first and so far only World Series Tournament in Singapore in 2016.

Kenya rugby league is in the process of strengthening its coaching and technical units, in readiness for its league kick-off and maiden international test match against South Africa later in the year.

KRLF recently appointed former Kenya international Adward Rombo as the national team coach.